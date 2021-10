The Kansas City Chiefs have been spiraling for weeks, but their Week 7 clunker against the Tennessee Titans sent them deep, deep into the gutter Sunday. Tennessee, which entered the contest as a 5.5-point home underdog, covered the spread in the first quarter and scored all their points in the first half in a 27-3 victory over the Chiefs. The Titans, who have been laughed at for their defense, forced three turnovers and sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes four times.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO