The past year has been really tough on remote-working employees. A new survey of 1,000 remote employees released by hiring software company BambooHR shows just how tough it's been. Seventy-eight percent believe that working remotely, combined with the pandemic and economic downturn, has damaged their careers. Many believe they've lost thousands of dollars in raises they should have gotten. If you're an employer of remote employees, all this is bad news. And it may explain why about a third of respondents say they plan to leave their jobs within the next six months.