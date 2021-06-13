Dogie Days 2021 comes to a close

Excitement is building in McDade Park in the town of Dumas as Dogie Days 2021 wraps up for the season. The event put on by the Dumas Noon Lions Club is back after a year off and chief wrangler for Dogie Days, Kirk Welch, says that the workers and community members were more than excited for its return. "I would say in every way it’s been better, obviously absence makes the heart grow fonder right. So, not having Dogie Days in 2020 certainly just brought home to all the folks who live here, how important it is to the community how much we enjoy getting an opportunity to get out here and be together."