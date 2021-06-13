Cancel
Public Safety

Italy: Gunman kills man and 2 boys, found dead near Rome

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
ROME (AP) — A gunman shot and killed an elderly man and two young boys in Italy before barricading himself in a home outside Rome. He was found dead as police moved in, authorities said.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi expressed shock at the shooting in the town of Ardea and offered condolences to the relatives of the victims.

Police surrounded the home where the gunman was holed up. Speaking to reporters on the street outside, Ardea Mayor Mario Savarese said the gunman was known to be unstable and had threatened to shoot residents before.

The mayor said it wasn’t yet clear if the gunman killed himself as police moved in, noting that a gunshot was heard as police prepared to storm the home.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

