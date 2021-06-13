Growing apricots presents unique challenges: Ask an expert

The frustrations of Oregonians living in eastern and southern Oregon were vented in the June 9 article “Rural Oregonians who want to move border with Idaho say they ‘no longer recognize’ their own state.” May I offer a simple solution? These Oregonians should just move to Idaho. Idahoans, whose state legislature is just a few votes short of an ultra-right-wing majority, would welcome thousands of conservative voters to their ranks. Conversely, more liberal Oregonians would welcome a fall in real estate prices, and real estate agents in Idaho would likewise welcome a rise in land prices there. Merchants in cities just across the Oregon border would welcome a flood of fresh Idaho customers eager to escape sales taxes. New Idahoans eager to start businesses would welcome the chance to pay employees the starvation-level Idaho minimum wage. Progressive Oregonians in eastern and southern Oregon would be glad to get rid of thousands of continually griping conservative voters, and perhaps that area of the state could start to make some political and economic gains.