Austin, TX

One suspect connected to the Austin mass shooting arrested, the second on the run

By Mike Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 8 days ago
Austin, Texas – Police arrested one of the two wanted suspects believed to be responsible for the mass shooting in Austin on Saturday morning. Total of 14 people were injured of which two of them are in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. No other details about the arrest were given. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are still looking for the second suspect involved in the shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe it began as a dispute between two parties. Chacon said both suspects are male, but declined to disclose details such as whether both fired shots, saying the investigation was ongoing.

“Most of the victims were innocent bystanders, but we’re still sorting out all of the victims to see what their involvement is in this case,” Chacon said.

The mass shooting — one of at least three in the U.S. overnight — sparked panic along 6th Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city that’s home to the University of Texas.

One witness, Matt Perlstein, told KXAN-TV that he was waiting with a friend to enter a bar when gunfire erupted.

“Everything was totally fine,” Perlstein said, then gunfire erupted. “We just heard like … a bunch of gunshots going off. Everyone got on the ground. We couldn’t even comprehend what was going on at the time.”

Chacon said his officers responded quickly to the area.

“They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals,” he said.

Because of the chaos on the barricaded street, police drove six of the wounded to hospitals in their squad cars. Ambulances transported four people and the other four made their own way to hospitals, he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement thanking police and other first responders and offering prayers to the victims.

Abbott said the state Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation and Chacon said the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting.

Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
