Inmates at Oklahoma prisons begin receiving computer tablets

Four prisoners escaped a prison camp in Beaumont, Texas by using the good old "dummy in the bed" routine, just like in the movies. Classic. The prisoners were only out of their cells for 12 hours before being found, which totally sucks after all of the planning that probably went into the ruse. I mean, dummies aren't just readily available for hijinks in the pen, so I imagine they got pretty creative when they made them. I'm picturing ramen hair and a volleyball-type-head-situation, akin to something out of Cast Away.