Inmates at Oklahoma prisons begin receiving computer tablets
More than 21,000 inmates at over 20 amenities will obtain tablets that may give them entry to books, school lessons, music and even a option to talk with their households. "The tablets represent a critical update to the communications and technology services we offer inmates here at the department of corrections," ODOC spokesman Justin Wolf instructed CNN. "This sort of technology shows how we interact with our inmates and allow them access to education, employment opportunities, and so much more."