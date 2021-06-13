Traffic to be altered for new asphalt

Another leg of road work will impact your commute in Sturgeon Bay beginning on Wednesday, June 16th. City Engineer Chad Shefchik said that they are in the home stretch of the city’s road work for the season. Wednesday marks the start of asphalt pavement replacements to select roads. Crews will be removing existing roadway asphalt, final grading of the existing roadway base, adjusting heights of manholes and water valves, and installing new asphalt pavement at the locations listed below.