Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Israel set to swear in government, end Netanyahu’s long rule

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is set to swear in a new government on Sunday that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office and a political crisis that sparked four elections in two years. Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist...

wgntv.com
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
David Ben Gurion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Politics#Palestinians#Iran#Ap#Knesset#Shin Bet#The U S Congress#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastoverpassesforamerica.com

Fight Over a Gentle Stream Distills Israel’s Political Divide

KIBBUTZ NIR DAVID, Israel — A whimsical chain of inflatable rafts tethered collectively by a flimsy rope floated alongside the Asi, a light stream that runs for a mile via a sunbaked plain in northern Israel. The boats have been full of residents of the realm, their youngsters and day...
Middle EastThe New Yorker

Naftali Bennett and the New Hard Line in Israeli Politics

In 2013, David Remnick published a profile of Naftali Bennett. Remnick wrote that Bennett was something new in Israeli politics, a man who would “build a sturdy electoral bridge between the religious and the secular, the hilltop outposts of the West Bank and the start-up suburbs.” Though religiously observant, Bennett was cosmopolitan: fluent on Facebook, and as quick to quote “Seinfeld” as he was the Talmud. He had been a leader of the settler movement, and, although he lived in a modern house in a well-to-do Tel Aviv suburb, there was no ambiguity about Bennett’s hard-line stance on the Palestinian question. He disdained the peace process of an earlier time. “I will do everything in my power to make sure they never get a state,” he told Remnick. “No more illusions.”
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
Middle Eastcnmnewz.com

The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel – comment

For two years, Israel lacked basic workings of government. Checks and balances were tossed out of the window, power was concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, and mandatory demands for governance, like a state budget, were postponed. The effect was an unprecedented period of chaos and lack of accountability. The country was left yearning for the appointment of foreign diplomats and one of its worst civilian disasters was not investigated. This eroded confidence abroad, harmed relations with key countries and left questions about how Israel slouched into a war in May with Hamas and what other important decisions were taken for short-term political gain.
Middle EastYNET News

Israel's Bedouin skeptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government - a shoulder shrug. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Netanyahu attacks Lapid for Israel's "no surprises" agreement with U.S.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he rejected requests from the Biden administration to inform the U.S. in advance of Israeli operations against Iran’s nuclear program, and falsely claimed Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid made such a commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Why it matters:...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Israeli PM: World Powers Must 'Wake Up' on Iran Nuclear Deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opened his first Cabinet meeting on Sunday by slamming Iran's newly-elected president and calling on world powers to “wake up” to the perils of returning to a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Later in the day, Bennett warned Gaza's militant Hamas rulers...
Foreign Policywhatreallyhappened.com

US rebranding Israel ties because of repeated humiliations, says analyst

A political analyst says the United States is keen on rebranding its relationship with Israel, not because the regime has changed under new prime minister Naftali Bennett, but because Washington has suffered humiliations at the hands of ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian-American journalist and the editor of...
Middle Eastdnyuz.com

Israel orders inquiry into deadly Mount Meron stampede

Israel’s new government has approved an official inquiry into a stampede in April which killed 45 people and injured dozens at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed dangerously crowded by authorities. Though it was the country’s worst civilian disaster, a full-scale investigation into the Mount Meron deaths lagged under the...
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
POTUSWashington Times

‘Wake up:’ New Israeli leader blasts Biden’s nuclear talks with Iran

The Biden administration and its international partners must “wake up” and rethink negotiations with a dangerous regime in Iran, new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday as he opened his first Cabinet meeting with a harsh rebuke of the U.S.-led push to strike a new nuclear deal with the Islamic republic.
Middle Eastmatzav.com

‘Israel’s Patience Has Run Out,’ Bennett Says In Message To Hamas

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist group in his address at a state ceremony in Jerusalem commemorating Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who perished during the 2014 Gaza War. “Our enemies should know the rules, and they should know that our patience...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Yonatan Netanyahu taught us true bravery’

A memorial service was held Wednesday at the gravesite of Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, former PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, who lost his life 45 years ago during Operation Entebbe, a successful counterterrorism hostage-rescue mission carried out by Israeli commandos at Entebbe Airport in Uganda on July 4, 1976. The service...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

Israel says Iran’s Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Saturday condemned Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran’s nuclear programme. “Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed...
Middle Eastwhatreallyhappened.com

An Instrument of Change? Israel’s New Hardliner Government

Israel’s “change government”, which brought down 15-year Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, will struggle to be an instrument of change because its eight diverse components disagree on how to handle core issues. On Palestine, this government will almost certainly continue Netanyahu’s policies of colonisation and repression because any attempt to effect change on this existential issue would blow up the coalition. Its partners extend from parties representing the far right through centre right, the left and Israel’s Palestinian citizens.
Presidential ElectionCNBC

Biden to host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28

Israeli Reuven Rivlin will visit shortly before he is due to end his seven-year term in July. The role of president is largely ceremonial but also meant to promote unity among ethnic and religious groups. The government changed after last month's fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza also...
Middle EastYNET News

Israel's most diverse, interesting and complex government

Israelis of all political stripes have experienced outrage and betrayal when their elected representatives defected to the other side of the political divide. The center-left electorate were subjected to those feelings when Blue & White leader Benny Gantz opted to Join former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition last year, despite campaigning on the need to replace him.