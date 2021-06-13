Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Young Israelis face the end of their forever prime minister.

By Carl Westwood
overpassesforamerica.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 12 years with Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, younger Israelis and Palestinians — who can barely bear in mind his predecessor — expressed a variety of reactions to the chance of a future with out Mr. Netanyahu at the helm. “Wow,” stated Gil Maymon, a graduate pupil at the...

www.overpassesforamerica.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israelis#Arab World#The Palestinian Authority#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Palestinians, Settlers Clash in Tense Jerusalem Neighborhood

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month's 11-day Gaza war...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Yair Lapid to Make First State Visit to UAE

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week, in the first such trip by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf state since the countries agreed to normalize ties late last year. The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced today that Lapid will visit the UAE...
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

Bennett Desperately Seeking Compromise with Abbas on Law Banning Arab Family Reunification

Right-leaning journalist Amit Segal reported Tuesday that in Monday’s meeting of coalition leaders with Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas, it was decided not to give the opposition parties a victorious photo op as they defeat the law preventing family reunification of Israeli Arabs with their PA spouses. The possibility of a victory for Likud et al this early in the game served as a motivational tool for the gang of eight to dialogue until they find a “humanitarian solutions.”
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Forces Ready For Iran Ops

TEL AVIV: The election of Iran’s new hardline president, coupled with Washington’s eagerness to sign a new nuclear deal, have led Israel’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi to order some units to accelerate preparations for an armed conflict with Iran, sources in the Defense Minister’s office say. One...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel's Bedouin Sceptical Of New Government Promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
Middle EastPlainview Daily Herald

Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire, Palestinian officials said. Hamas, however, said the move was really Israel's attempt to pressure the militant group into making concessions. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
Middle Eastoverpassesforamerica.com

Naftali Bennett and the New Hard Line in Israeli Politics

Photograph by Amir Levy / Getty In 2013, David Remnick revealed a profile of Naftali Bennett. Remnick wrote that Bennett was one thing new in Israeli politics, a person who would “build a sturdy electoral bridge between the religious and the secular, the hilltop outposts of the West Bank and the start-up suburbs.” Though religiously observant, Bennett was cosmopolitan: fluent on Facebook, and as fast to cite “Seinfeld” as he was the Talmud. He had been a frontrunner of the settler motion, and, though he lived in a contemporary home in a well-to-do Tel Aviv suburb, there was no ambiguity about Bennett’s hard-line stance on the Palestinian query. He disdained the peace strategy of an earlier time. “I will do everything in my power to make sure they never get a state,” he advised Remnick. “No more illusions.” Bennett has now unseated his former boss, Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Prime Minister of Israel. Remnick spoke with two writers in the area about this political upheaval. Raja Shehadeh, who is predicated in Ramallah, says that the altering of the guard will imply little on the West Bank, the place the current bloody battle was a propaganda victory for Hamas. Ruth Margalit, who is predicated in Tel Aviv, says that, although the peace motion appears all however lifeless, the altering of a political epoch—and the presence of the first Arab-Israeli social gathering ever represented in the Knesset—needs to be seen as a chance for change.
Middle EastYNET News

Hamas, UN meeting on ceasefire with Israel falls through

The leadership of the Hamas terrorist group met in the Gaza Strip on Monday to consolidate a ceasefire agreement with Israel but failed to reach an understanding. The parties met in order to prevent last month's conflict between the Jewish State and Gaza’s terrorist factions from rekindling, but Israel refused to comply with any of Hamas' demands.
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

PA FM: New Israeli Government has ‘Emboldened’ Jewish Settlers

Illegal Jewish settlers have stepped up their violence against Palestinians since the new government headed by Naftali Bennett was sworn in last weekend, the Palestinian Authority said on Sunday. “There is a noticeable increase in crimes by settlers against the Palestinians,” said the PA Foreign Ministry. “It seems that the...
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
Middle Eastprofilenewsusa.com

Bennett chairs the cabinet to approve the resumption of the Gaza war

On Sunday, Hebrew media revealed that the Israeli cabinet for security and political affairs, “the cabinet,” will meet today, to approve the resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip. The report indicated that the cabinet will meet today, to ratify new military plans, under the pretext of resuming the...
Middle Eaststateofpress.com

Israel orders inquiry into deadly Mount Meron stampede | Middle East News

The stampede in April killed 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed hazardous by the authorities. Israel’s new government has approved an official inquiry into a stampede in April which killed 45 people and injured dozens at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed dangerously crowded by authorities. Though...
MilitaryJINSA

Could Israel Replicate Its Syrian Military Strategy in Gaza?

When the new Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, addressed his new “change” cabinet this week, he said Israel is “at the outset of new days.” That’s immediately clear about the country’s politics, but for Israel to make progress in Gaza, after the latest fighting, will require some creative thinking and possibly new technological developments.