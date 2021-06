In some ways, Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love ought not to be as beloved by readers as it is. Its mise-en-scène is so antithetical to the experiences of those growing up today that it should be utterly alienating. And yet it is not. Its wit, its romance and its poignancy still have enormous power. This last aspect – the gentle melancholia that mists the novel – is somewhat stripped away by the recently screened BBC TV adaptation, the arch, stylised aesthetic of which places an ironic distance between the action and the viewer.