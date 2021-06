The Legacy Fighting Alliance is leaving the United States in search of Order and Progress. On Wednesday, the organization announced via press release that it would go international for the first time with a pair of shows in Brazil. The Las Vegas-based promotion plants its flag in the Federative Republic of Brazil with LFA 111 and LFA 112, which will both go down at the Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro. LFA 111 will take place on July 16, while LFA 112 will go on a couple days later on July 18. The promotion has yet to announce any official matchups for the Brazilian cards, but they will be available to watch on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on their respective nights.