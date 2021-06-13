America is back. And it’s popular.
Presidents historically have enjoyed foreign trips to showcase their personal diplomatic skills. Such excursions provide the chance to escape from tussles with Congress and the 24/7 constant news cycle. President Biden — unlike his predecessor, who was the subject of ridicule and provided cringeworthy moments such as his Helsinki news conference in which he sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence community — gave Americans reason to be proud in his first trip abroad.www.washingtonpost.com