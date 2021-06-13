Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.65.