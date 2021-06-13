Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

By Carolyn Dwyer
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of TSE DIV traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.55. 532,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,605. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$309.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

www.com-unik.info
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Tse#Diversified Royalty Corp#Tse#Thomson Reuters#Div#Cibc#Pi Financial#Oxford Learning Centres#Benev Capital Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Trademarks
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$589.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$4.15.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.65.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $21.45 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Evertz Technologies Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ET)

ET stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.15.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.10. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 377 shares traded. Several analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater...
StocksWKRB News

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million. GTH traded down $0.24 on Tuesday,...
StocksWKRB News

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

GBT opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. BMTC Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$512.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.61.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofCR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 2,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.71.
Technologyamericanbankingnews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.80 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million. Movado Group stock traded up $0.32 during...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Price Target at C$9.60

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.60.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230–0.210 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.45 Million

Analysts expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report $898.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.90 million and the highest is $950.00 million. The Toro reported sales of $840.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.