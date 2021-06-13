Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)
Shares of TSE DIV traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.55. 532,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,605. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$309.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75.