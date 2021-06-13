Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Comparing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership. Volatility and Risk. Kaman has a beta of 1.35,...

www.com-unik.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktos#Kamn#Ktos#Kamn#Kaman 8 29#Super Seasprite#C5isr Modular Systems#News Ratings#Kaman Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Economymodernreaders.com

Comparing Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of current...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Comparing Apria (NYSE:APR) & Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Apria (NYSE:APR) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apria and...
Marketscom-unik.info

Comparing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

ISun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 15.6% of iSun shares are held by...
Medical & Biotechamericanbankingnews.com

Comparing Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares INmune Bio and Codiak...
Economymodernreaders.com

Comparing Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Fortune Brands...
Economymodernreaders.com

Financial Contrast: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) vs. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 92.0% of Kaman shares are...
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Comparing National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 57.7% of National Presto...
Healthcom-unik.info

Comparing Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 0.8% of Concord Medical...
EconomyWKRB News

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) & Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Critical Comparison

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) and Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation. JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its...
Stockscom-unik.info

Comparing Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) and View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) and View (NASDAQ:VIEW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 19.4% of Tecnoglass shares are owned by institutional...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Comparing Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk. Valuation & Earnings. This table compares Elevate Credit and Fusion...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comparing Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) & Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 89.3% of Black Knight shares are...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Comparing Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) & UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of recent recommendations...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Comparing Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 73.6% of John B. Sanfilippo...
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Comparing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings. This table compares Dada Nexus and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue,...
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Analyzing Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) & Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Kaman and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue, earnings...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Comparing Sprott (NYSE:SII) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Sprott and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings...
MarketsWKRB News

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Westlake Securities Upgrades Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Buy

Westlake Securities analyst Mike Genovese upgraded Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Hold to Buy. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Viavi Solutions click here. For more ratings news on Viavi Solutions click here. Shares of Viavi Solutions closed at $17.79 yesterday.