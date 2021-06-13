Cancel
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

By Trent Williams
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.com-unik.info
