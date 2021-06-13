GT Israel Law Blog

“Villain got banished/Refused out the U.S., he ain’t even Spanish.”. These are the opening lyrics to DOOM’s 2012 collaborative track “Banished” with Jneiro Jarel, released months before what would apparently be the masked rapper’s final attempt to enter the United States. Born in the United Kingdom, the rapper otherwise known as Daniel Dumile, or MF DOOM, was denied entry to America for the first time in 2010 upon returning from an international tour, and by 2012, he seemed to have accepted the reality of life abroad. In an interview with Q magazine that year, he said it outright: “I’m done with the United States, it’s no big deal.”