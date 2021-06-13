Cancel
GT Israel Law Blog

By Darren Abernethy, Cuneyt A. Akay, Thomas G. Allen‡, Brittany E. Allison, Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Lee Ann Anderson, Claudio J. Arruda
lexblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-Procurement Solution provider On.Care Acquired by Procurement Partners. GT Represents New York based On.Care in its acquisition by American company Procurement Partners. On.Care, a leading provider of user-friendly purchasing and invoicing system for Skilled Nursing Facilities, is being acquired by Procurement Partners, a provider of procure-to-pay (P2P) solution, offering clients a procurement and transaction automation portal. This acquisition is reported to unveil “additional cross-sell opportunities while expanding the combined companies’ robust vendor base and tech expertise”. Leading this transaction on behalf of On.Care…

www.lexblog.com
Lawlexblog.com

Bartlesville Law Blog

Judges look out for the best interests of the child Judges like parents to settle cases out of court Judges usually want the child to spend as much time with both parents as possible Judges want parents to cooperate with each other Judges look to see if you have certain criminal convictions, and in these cases, you won’t get custody Judges may consider the child’s preference If you have a child custody case, you’re probably…
Economylexblog.com

California Corporate & Securities Law Blog

Latest from California Corporate & Securities Law Blog. Commissioner Alvarez Leaves Office On Friday – What Happens Next?. Recently, Manuel P. Alvarez announced that June 18 will be his last day as Commissioner of the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation. Until Governor Newsom appoints a successor, Chief Deputy Commissioner Chris Shultz will serve as the Acting Commissioner. According to the DFPI, Mr. Shultz “has been with DFPI for more than a year and a half, acting as second in command at the Department. He also served as Acting Director at the Department…
Economysrnnews.com

Mexico extends deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican authorities on Monday extended the deadline for the union at a General Motors Co plant to re-do a disputed contract vote that has drawn U.S. scrutiny, warning that the plant’s collective contract would be terminated if the date is missed. The union at the plant in...
Environmentraleightimes.com

Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, June 22

WASHINGTON -- With strong winds and heavy rains, tropical storm Claudette roared off the coast of U.S. state North Carolina on Monday, after leaving at least 14 dead in southern U.S. state Alabama. "Tropical Storm #Claudette will exit off the NC coast this morning, with mostly sunny conditions expected behind...
Aerospace & Defensegopbriefingroom.com

EXIM Approves $80.7 Million to Support SpaceX Launch Services and U.S.-Brokered Insurance for Hispas

EXIM Approves $80.7 Million to Support SpaceX Launch Services and U.S.-Brokered Insurance for Hispasat Satellite. First EXIM Satellite-related Deal Since 2015, Counters Foreign Competition. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 21, 2021. Media Contact Name/Phone: Office of Communications (202) 565-3204. WASHINGTON – The Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the...
Congress & Courtsbit.io

Does Congressional Apportionment Have a Small-State Bias?

Debates about the methods of apportionment of seats in the United States House of Representatives have included allegations of large-state or small-state bias since the beginning. The meaning of “large-state bias” or “small-state bias,” however, isn’t always obvious. How severe is it? Are these claims legitimate, or are they just another form of political maneuvering? Can bias be mitigated using different apportionment methods?
lexblog.com

Smokeball Blog

3 Simple Steps for Running a Successful Law Firm – Time Capturing. This is part two of a three-part series. As I mentioned in part one, when I attended law school there was no playbook on how to run a successful law firm. We knew the rules of law, but not the rules of business success. My goal is to show you how your small law […] The post 3 Simple Steps for Running a Successful Law Firm – Time Capturing appeared first on Smokeball.…
EconomyInternational Business Times

El Salvador Is Banking On Bitcoin, But Will It Work?

El Salvador will soon become the only country in the world accepting bitcoin as legal tender, a cutting-edge but potentially risky new avenue for its large expat community to send money back home. Experts and regulators have highlighted concerns about the cryptocurrency's notorious volatility and the lack of any protections...
Florida State98online.com

Florida woman discovers nearly $1 billion in her bank account

(FROM WGNTV) Julia Yonkowski went to her local Chase Bank in Florida over the weekend to withdraw some money, but she wanted to check her balance first. According to the bank receipt she received in Largo on Saturday, Yonkowski had $999,985,855.94 in her account. Saying she was shocked is an understatement. “Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery, but I was horrified,” she said.
Congress & Courtsamericanactionforum.org

Antitrust in the House

The House of Representatives is marking up a package of five antitrust reform bills, hence the title. The poor quality of the ideas and the race to jam the bills through also makes one suspicious, hence the title. Fortunately, Jennifer Huddleston moves quickly as well; her summary and analysis of three key pieces is here. Those bills are as follows.
Congress & Courtsthenewdawnliberia.com

CPP takes NEC, Supreme Court to task

The Collaborating Political Parties or CPP has taken the National Elections Commissions NEC and the Supreme Court to task over delays to certificate CPP candidate Simeon B. Taylor since his victory was announced on December 13, 2020. In a statement issued over the weekend, the CPP described the delay as...
ImmigrationPosted by
Pitchfork

Untangling MF DOOM’s Lifelong Struggle With the U.S. Immigration System

“Villain got banished/Refused out the U.S., he ain’t even Spanish.”. These are the opening lyrics to DOOM’s 2012 collaborative track “Banished” with Jneiro Jarel, released months before what would apparently be the masked rapper’s final attempt to enter the United States. Born in the United Kingdom, the rapper otherwise known as Daniel Dumile, or MF DOOM, was denied entry to America for the first time in 2010 upon returning from an international tour, and by 2012, he seemed to have accepted the reality of life abroad. In an interview with Q magazine that year, he said it outright: “I’m done with the United States, it’s no big deal.”
Educationtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Counterfeit Civics and Educating for American Democracy

The National Association of Scholars opposes the proposal, “Educating for American Democracy.” The proposal has attracted some well-meaning supporters, but they are mistaken about what Educating for American Democracy—EAD—would bring into being. Roadmap to Educating for American Democracy is a “framework” that prescribes how American K-12 schools should teach civics....
Travelfreightwaves.com

US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions with Mexico and Canada

Land and ferry border crossings between the United States, Canada and Mexico will remain closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21. U.S. Homeland Security (DHS) announced the border closure extension Monday. Commercial trucks will continue to move freely across the borders, as the movement of essential goods remains exempt from the restrictions.