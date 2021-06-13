Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says Putin right that US-Russian relations are at low point

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahhJ5_0aSz3ECm00

NEWQUAY, England, (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was correct to say that relations between their two nations were at a low point.

“Let me make it clear I think he’s right it’s a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms, which in many cases he has not,” Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Britain.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Newquay#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s hypocrisy on pipelines hurts Americans, helps Putin

When they met for their summit in Geneva earlier this week, Vladimir Putin surely thanked Joe Biden. That’s because Putin couldn’t have asked for a better gift than the one Biden gave him when Biden lifted sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, clearing the way for the project’s completion.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Christie: 'No damage was done' from Biden's overseas trip

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Sunday that “not much was accomplished, but no damage was done” during President Biden ’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Christie said on ABC's “This Week” that while he didn't believe Biden accomplished much, the president avoided any...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation

WASHINGTON — Until recently, the act of governing seemed to happen at the speed of presidential tweets. But now President Joe Biden is settling in for what appears will be a long, summer slog of legislating. Congress is hunkered down, the House and Senate grinding through a monthslong stretch, lawmakers...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Biden the statesman

If anyone thought that 36 years in the Senate, chairing the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees and eight years as vice president was not more than enough preparation for a president, especially regarding national security, that notion was shattered this week. Even honest conservative critics should give some credit to President Biden for a successful trip to Cornwall, Brussels and Geneva.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

What's Biden look like to Putin — a tough guy, or an easy target?

The Biden administration and much of the media have proclaimed the president’s European Grand Tour a great success. President Biden told the world 1) that he is NOT Donald Trump and 2) that America’s Back. His face-to-face meetings were lots of backslapping and welcome-back cheers into “The Club.” At least that’s the illusion. The reality is painfully different.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Putin summit – what Russian leader's Soviet-KGB mindset means for relations with US

After President Biden’s face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva last week, I couldn’t help but think of my trip to Russia in 1993. I was on a congressional delegation visiting Moscow when Boris Yeltsin was president and the West had great hopes for a more open, democratic Russia. I went to see the then-vice president, who was an air force general, in his office. One entire wall of the room was a map of the Soviet Union.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why is Biden following in Trump's footsteps on Cuba?

(CNN) — The United States will experience a diplomatic defeat at the United Nations on June 23, yet again. Every year since 1992, except in 2020 because of the global pandemic, Cuba has presented a resolution against the US embargo, which the island has endured for almost 60 years now. Only two countries have regularly voted against the resolution: the US and Israel -- with Brazil joining them in 2019. In 2016, under President Barack Obama's policy of engagement with Cuba, the US and Israel abstained from voting against the embargo. That year the island had its most flamboyant victory, with 191 countries condemning the US economic embargo.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's summit with Putin is a good start

On Wednesday in Geneva, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed their first summit was “constructive” and should lead to more stable relations between the U.S. and Russia. The issue of Ukraine, however, holds the most promise for creating that stability — or for undermining it. In short, getting Ukraine...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump turned Russia into a partisan issue

(CNN) — This week's high profile summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was markedly different from the meetings between Putin and Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. The former President was largely seen as friendly toward Putin, while Biden is definitely not. In fact, Trump was so friendly...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

‘The Five’ on crime in US cities, Biden-Putin meeting

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 17, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I`m Dana Perino along with Dagen McDowell, Harold Ford, Jr., Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld exclamation point. It`s five o`clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

After talks with Putin, Biden must act to support democracy and human rights

First meetings often set the tone for relationships, and this week’s meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin certainly provided an indication of what the U.S. administration can expect from Moscow on human rights and democracy. Putin made very clear that he will not end his repression of civil society or even guarantee the life of his country’s most prominent activist and opposition figure, Alexei Navalny. When asked directly about the Kremlin’s silencing of dissent, Putin avoided committing to basic and universal human rights standards.
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

For Biden, confronting Putin may have been easier than dealing with Republicans back in Washington

(CNN) — With confidence and elan, President Joe Biden rallied allies abroad last week around the viability of 21st century democracy. Proving it here at home will be harder. Members of the transatlantic coalition -- at meetings of the Group of Seven, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union -- expressed exuberant relief during the new president's first overseas trip. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had undermined their shared objectives while showing subservience to the Russian autocrat Biden confronted on his last stop.