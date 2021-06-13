Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

IBStoken (CURRENCY:IBS) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. IBStoken has a total market capitalization of $6,540.21 and approximately $98,323.00 worth of IBStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IBStoken has traded up 152.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IBStoken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.