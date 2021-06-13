Cancel
Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $37.81 million and approximately $480,395.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.com-unik.info
