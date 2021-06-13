Cancel
Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

By Cynthia Vaughn
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.com-unik.info
