Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

By Trent Williams
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

#Axti#Motion Control#Earnings Per Share#Axti#Axt#Eps#Bws Financial#Northland Securities#Cfo#Sec#Citigroup Inc#Axt Axt#Inc
