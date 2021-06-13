Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share
Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.www.com-unik.info