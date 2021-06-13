Cancel
Reliant Investment Management LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

By Cynthia Vaughn
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Several...

www.com-unik.info
Stockscom-unik.info

LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Clorox worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockscom-unik.info

LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stockscom-unik.info

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,682,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 554,054 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Oracle worth $1,942,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $263,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockscom-unik.info

Sei Investments Co. Sells 825 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Primerica worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,000. Amazon.com comprises 5.5% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management […]
Stockscom-unik.info

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also...
StocksWKRB News

1,080,523 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,080,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,823,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.24% of National Instruments worth $184,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC […]
Stockscom-unik.info

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.