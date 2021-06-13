White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.com-unik.info