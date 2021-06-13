Cancel
White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

By Trent Williams
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.com-unik.info
Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $7.61 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes $896,000 Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.
3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Several other institutional investors and...
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $738,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $67.00

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.
Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $13,386,000.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 5.5%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.29. 4,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 872,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04. A...
HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,344 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 456.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $39,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BlackRock Inc. Has $84.28 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $84,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.