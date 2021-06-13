Everyone Is Entitled To My Opinion- On Perfect Families In TV Shows

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHave you been binge watching old TV shows during the COVID19 shut down? We, my wife and I, have, especially the shows from the 50’s. One of our favorites is “Leave It To Beaver”, Hugh Beaumont, Barbara Billingsley, Tony Dow, and Jerry Mathers as the Beaver. The show would start with the theme song “The Toy Parade” and we sat, then and now, to see what Wally and the Beaver and their friends would be dealing with this week. Discussing these shows, plus “Father Knows Best” – “Ozzie and Harriet” – “The Donna Reed Show” with friends we have heard many comments ranging from; “I loved Wally he was so cute” “My brothers did the same thing” to “Growing up like that never happened, they were too perfect.” “Ward never lost his temper” and “June never cried.” Wally and the Beaver never got spanked, and things always worked out so well without counseling or the police being called, with the exception of the fire department getting Beaver out of a large coffee cup on a billboard or the ranger helping to find Eddie on a camping trip. “They were just too perfect!” Were these shows a true depiction of the times? Did TV depict life at that time creating a time capsule to revisit that particular era?

