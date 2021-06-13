Cancel
Personal Finance

Tax Controversy & Financial Crimes Report

By Fox Rothschild LLP, Charles Bender, Jessica Labella Kitain, Matthew D. Lee, Jacob D. Millis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest from Tax Controversy & Financial Crimes Report. By Matthew D. Lee and Marissa Koblitz Kingman Intensifying its crackdown on suspected fraud in pandemic relief programs, the U.S. Department of Justice has established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, sending a clear message that any individual or business that benefited from government aid should expect enhanced scrutiny. Due to the unprecedented scope of the aid programs and that they were administered by the government, the Task Force already has access to millions of…

