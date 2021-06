Breakthrough platform combines human reasoning with machine learning for Explainable AI. Today, HMX.ai, formerly SmartCloud, Inc., announces that its breakthrough cognitive reasoning platform, CRex™, has achieved a milestone in solving one of the most difficult problems facing the artificial intelligence (AI) industry – explainability (XAI). Currently, artificial intelligence uses powerful algorithms buried within so-called “Black Boxes” to provide analytics and pattern detection but without explaining the “why?” behind their findings. Now, with CRex™, the rationale for AI recommendations is provided in a vernacular familiar to users, and this explainability empowers decision-makers with relevant knowledge to meet their business goals.