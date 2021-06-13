Cancel
Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.com-unik.info
Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $935,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,343 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.58% of OneWater Marine worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $34.82 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Masco worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 93.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.12.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Shares of KMDA opened at $5.79 on Tuesday....
Barrett Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
BlackRock Inc. Has $84.28 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $84,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 171.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Southwest worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
GeoWealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.