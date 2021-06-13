Billings Mustangs snap Missoula PaddleHeads' win streak with knock-out win

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads saw their nine-game win streak come to an end with a loss to the rival Billings Mustangs in a knock-out scenario. The teams were tied after nine innings and the game was decided by the new knock-out rule in which sluggers are pitted against one another, each getting 10 pitches from close range. Aaron Bond of the PaddleHeads and Chris Salvey of the Mustangs both had an opportunity to give their team the victory.