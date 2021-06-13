CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you know the SR-71 engine was originally developed to power US Navy XF8U-3 Super Crusader? World renowned expert on the Blackbird unveils some unique facts about J58 turboramjet

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the article‘It was thought if the Chance Vought XF8U-3 Super Crusader where to have gone into production it would have been powered by a J58,’ Jim Goodall, former Master Sergeant at US Air Force. The Pratt & Whitney J58 Turbojet engine, two of which powered the highly-sophisticated Lockheed SR-71 high-altitude...

