Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp
Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Hartline Investment Corp's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.