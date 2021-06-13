Cancel
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

By Cynthia Vaughn
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 26,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $21.45 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$589.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$4.15.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

H&R Block has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NYSE:HRB opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83.
StocksWKRB News

Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $38,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Several other...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 49,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,848,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
StocksWKRB News

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “. CTT has been the topic of several other research...
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.040-1.140 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.04-1.14 EPS.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Shares of PTRS stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 million and a P/E ratio of 32.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.38. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$257.38 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72.
StocksWKRB News

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$59.00

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.93.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $487,016.39 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.58.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

$0.06 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.28. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.