Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.58.