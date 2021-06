With Hakan Calhanoglu still undecided about his future Milan is looking around for alternatives. The Turkey internationa has his contract expiring at the end of the month and he is looking to maximize his earnings but he is not much attention in Europe and he turned down a lot of money coming from Qatar. AC Milan has an offer on the table but at the same moment they are looking for a replacement and as reported by several sources like Gianluca Di Marzio one of the name getting stronger is Mattia Zaccagni. The offensive midfielder is coming from a couple a really positive seasons with Hellas Verona and he is rumored to leave soon. Last season he had 5 goals and 7 assists in 36 games in Serie A.