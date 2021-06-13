Cancel
Chicago, IL

Injured O’Hare Truck Worker Gets $3.9 Million

By Mike Helfand
 9 days ago

We are experienced Chicago workers’ compensation attorneys who will talk to you for free about your work injury case. We have a state-wide network of aggressive attorneys who care about their clients. Call us at 312-346-5578 for a free consultation. One of the hallmarks of Illinois work comp law is...

Economy
