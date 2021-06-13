Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois Workers Compensation Law Blog

By Mike Helfand
lexblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy: The Law Offices of Michael J. Helfand L.L.C. Latest from Illinois Workers Compensation Law Blog. We are experienced Chicago workers’ compensation attorneys who will talk to you for free about your work injury case. We have a state-wide network of aggressive attorneys who care about their clients. Call us at 312-346-5578 for a free consultation. One of the hallmarks of Illinois work comp law is that you can’t sue your employer for negligence. As a result, even the biggest, most serious work injury cases don’t settle for more than…

www.lexblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ime#Il Work Comp#Mike Helfand Insurance#Phrenic Nerve Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
WQAD

Illinois to end license suspensions for unpaid fees

MOLINE, Ill. — Drivers in Illinois no longer have to worry about losing their license because of unpaid fees. Under the current law, drivers face suspension after five or more unpaid camera tickets. They also face a "hold" (meaning they cannot renew their license) after one unpaid traffic ticket. Starting...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Your Turn: Court decision could undo Illinois FOID card law

The Firearm Owners Identification card has long been the bane of Second Amendment advocates in Illinois because it is often used as a bludgeon to punish honest citizens. The FOID card is an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy that robs honest citizens of their time and money. A person can have...
Illinois Statelexblog.com

Illinois’ marketplace facilitator law – insights and analysis

Recent developments for Illinois’ marketplace facilitator tax law. June 9 – the Illinois Department of Revenue issues updated FAQs for marketplace facilitators, marketplace sellers and remote sellers. June 8 – IDOR revises its “Leveling the Playing Field Retailer Flowchart” (PDF). June 3 – IDOR publishes “What’s New in 2021 for...
Minnesota Statelawyer-monthly.com

Workers’ Compensation Claims Process in Minnesota: An Overview

If you are injured on the job, you might be notified that you are eligible for workers’ compensation. However, because of all the documentation, medical examinations, consults with attorneys, and paperwork, it can be difficult to know how to go about things to get properly compensated. Below, we will take a brief look at the steps to expect during the process so that you are better prepared.
Lawsimmonsfirm.com

Jones Act Maritime Law for Injured Workers

Both the Jones Act and the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act (LHWCA) are federal laws that provide different types of maritime employees with safety standards in the workplace and legal rights if they’re injured on the job. If you’re a maritime employee who’s been diagnosed with mesothelioma or another...
Illinois Statedupagepolicyjournal.com

Q3 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 60148?

There were four offenders released on parole during the third quarter who live near Illinois ZIP code 60148, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by DuPage Policy Journal. The data shows the four released offenders living in the Lombard zip code were men. The median age of the...
Illinois StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Illinois Makes Recess Mandatory, It’s Been Missouri Law for Years

Growing up and going to Catholic School in the Chicago suburbs, recess at school was never a given. At the time I attended, recess seemed to be up to the teachers of whatever grade you were in. It seemed some years we had recess. Others we didn't. So when I saw the Illinois legislature passed a bill making recess mandatory, I was interested. I also wondered what Missouri law said.
Illinois Statenorthscottpress.com

New Illinois law drives cops to Iowa

Scott County hired two more deputies that Sheriff Tim Lane said left Illinois departments because of a new Illinois state law that increases accountability – and liability – for police officers, and gives more protection to criminal suspects than cops. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers.
Illinois StateHollywoodChicago.com

Pride Podtalk: Illinois Legislators of Anti-Conversion Therapy Laws

CHICAGO – At the recent Doc 10 screening of “Pray Away,” a new documentary by Kristine Stolakis, Illinois State Representative Kelly Cassidy and Evanston (Illinois) Mayor Daniel Biss made introductory remarks regarding their role in establishing laws against “Conversion Therapy” … the industry that promises to “cure” gay or trans orientation.
Boston, MAWBUR

Gig Workers At Center Of Emerging Labor Law Fight

A group of labor, civil rights and racial justice groups jumped into the growing melee over wages and benefits for the Bay State's hundreds of thousands of ride-hailing and delivery drivers, launching an organized campaign Tuesday to oppose the tech giants who are pushing to rewrite state labor law. With...
Florida Statesternberglawoffice.com

Workers’ Compensation And Summer Seasonal Work: What To Know

Employers in the state of Florida must adhere to a variety of workers’ compensation laws. For example, there are different laws for temporary and seasonal workers, and while that may be true, it doesn’t mean that these individuals don’t qualify for workers comp benefits if injured on-the-job. Our experienced Florida work injury lawyers explain more below.
Ohio Statelexblog.com

Ohio Employer Law Blog

If you’ve never experienced someone spreading 💩 all over the place, then you don’t work in employment law or HR. For example, consider the following, which I found on the local police blotter— Ex-employee in deep doo-doo after prank: A cashier reported an employee who had given his two weeks’ notice was seen running from the restaurant restroom to his car and driving away. A check of the restroom revealed the suspect had scattered…
Illinois StateMiddletown Press

Illinois governor signs $42B state spending plan into law

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a $42 billion spending plan for Illinois on Thursday that includes $2.5 billion in spending from a multiyear federal relief package. “Illinois has taken a giant step forward toward true fiscal stability,” Pritzker said during a celebratory news conference Thursday, a day after legislators approved a correction on effective dates in the plan that he deemed were “inadvertent.”
Nevada Stateworkerscompensation.com

Cannabis Workers Must Complete OSHA Training, Nevada Law Says

Carson City, NV — A new Nevada law requires cannabis industry workers to take up to 30 hours of occupational safety and health training. Signed into law May 25 by Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), S.B. 122 directs supervisors at cannabis establishments to complete the OSHA 30-hour course in general industry safety and health hazard recognition and prevention within one year of being hired, while non-supervisors have one year to complete the OSHA 10-hour course.
Lawlexblog.com

Roberts Disability Law Blog

Eighth Circuit Denies Appointment of Impartial Umpire to Resolve Dispute Over Payment of Attorneys’ Fees from Welfare Trust. In Gillick v. Elliott, No. 20-1686, __F.3d__, 2021 WL 2446787 (8th Cir. June 16, 2021), Appellants are employer-appointed trustees of the Greater St. Louis Construction Laborers Welfare Trust (“Trust”) established under § 302(c)(5) of the Labor Management Relations Act, 29 U.S.C. § 186(c)(5) (LMRA). Due to a “deadlock” at a Board of Trustees meeting with the union-appointed trustees (Appellees), they filed a complaint in district court seeking appointment of an impartial umpire to resolve…
Illinois StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois long-term care facilities facing worker shortages

(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic has created “crisis-level” worker shortages at many Illinois long-term care and nursing home facilities. The latest labor report shows a continued decline in long-term care jobs. According to the American Health Care Association, there were 2,400 lost nursing home and residential care jobs in May, in addition to the 19,000 jobs lost in April.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

New law makes election changes in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Newly-signed legislation will make changes to the ways Illinoisans vote. Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, signed Senate Bill 825 into law on Thursday. In part, this legislation expands access to ballot boxes by increasing curbside voting. It also strengthens cybersecurity standards for election authorities. Additionally, under the...