It’s exactly 25 years ago that England kicked off their Euro 1996 campaign on home soil with so much optimism and hope. Football was coming home, after all. After a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the tournament against Switzerland, the Three Lions put the sword to their Scottish neighbours. A 2-0 win saw Paul Gascoigne steal the show with the most audacious goal. The dentist chair celebration wasn’t bad either.