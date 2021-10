This story originally appeared in The Nation and is part of Covering Climate Now. The interview was conducted by CCNow partners NBC News, Reuters, and The Nation. Greta Thunberg is “open” to meeting with United States President Joe Biden at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, though the young Swedish activist does not expect much from either the US leader or the make-or-break summit that runs October 31 to November 12.

