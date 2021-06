e-Procurement Solution provider On.Care Acquired by Procurement Partners

The healthcare industry is currently experiencing seismic shifts with much of the focus being placed on COVID-19 clinical, operational, and financial efforts. However, even in the setting of the pandemic, the healthcare industry is still faced with addressing a growing aging population, a widening workforce gap, and a proliferating volume of healthcare data. Healthcare organizations, from hospital systems to public health agencies, have been turning to technology solutions to help them quickly adapt and respond to these challenges and rapidly innovate with data-driven and compliant solutions. To support both high-potential healthcare startups and the healthcare industry need for innovative solutions, we are excited to announce the launch of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Accelerator program.