The chair of JD Sports has said shareholders “may well” vote against his £4.3m bonus – which he was handed despite the retailer benefitting from millions of pounds in support during the pandemic.But Peter Cowgill questioned why investors would do this “when the company has progressed”. JD Sports employees have taken around £86m in furlough payments around the world, out of which £61m was in the UK.Mr Cowgill defended the planned £4.3m bonus on Monday, saying he had only received one long-term incentive payout in eight years.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’sWorld at One programme, he said that shareholders could decide...