Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden agrees with Putin that US-Russia relations are at ‘low point’

By John Bowden
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s00v7_0aSz1hXJ00

President Joe Biden agreed with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s assessment that relations between the US and his country are at a historically “low point” on Sunday when questioned on the issue by reporters at the G7.

During a press conference on Sunday following meetings with leaders including prime minister Boris Johnson and French president Emmanuel Macron, Mr Biden explained that he still believed that confronting Mr Putin face-to-face in a private meeting was the best course for dealing with issues that have divided the two Cold War superpowers.

“I think the best way to deal with this is for he and I to meet,” Mr Biden told reporters. Afterwards, he said, “I will make my clear of how that meeting turned out,” as will Mr Putin.

Of Russia, Mr Biden continued: “We are not looking for conflict. We are looking to resolve those issues we think are at odds with international norms.”

The president was also asked by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy whether the US would be open to a cyber criminal exchange with the Russian government, and responded affirmatively while qualifying that “if there have been crimes committed against Russia,” then the US would cooperate with investigations.

In later questions, the US leader was asked about his administration’s approach to China issues, prompting Mr Biden to assert that democracies around the world were out to prove that they could remain competitive and dominant amid the rise of autocratic forms of government.

“I think we’re in a contest, not with China per se, but a contest with autocrats...[to determine] whether or not democracies can compete with them in the 21st century,” Mr Biden said.

The grandchildren of current generations, he predicted, will ask, “are democracies as relevant and as powerful that they have been?”

The Q&A session Sunday was Mr Biden’s second solo press conference since taking office in January.

Sunday concluded the final day of G7 meetings and precludes the president’s trip to Brussels, where he will join with several of the same leaders and other US allies for a NATO summit.

The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Fox News#Russian#Q A#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Jake Sullivan: U.S. preparing more sanctions for Russia

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the Biden administration is preparing another round of sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Why it matters: The news of a potential new sanctions package comes days after President Biden warned...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

What Biden and Putin didn't discuss

At his summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland last week, President Biden pressed his Russian counterpart on a number of critical issues. He stressed the importance of protecting U.S. infrastructure from Russian cyberattacks — and signaled that the White House was prepared to take retaliatory measures in response to continued Russian cyber-mischief. He emphasized his support for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the U.S. broadcaster whose continued functioning and independence within Russia is now being threatened by the Kremlin. And he warned of “devastating consequences” for Russia if opposition critic Alexei Navalny, now languishing in a penal colony on questionable charges, ends up perishing behind bars.
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has returned to Washington, DC, after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, days after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both the US and Russian ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Russia's Ambassador, Recalled Over Spat, Returns to US

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s ambassador has returned to the United States three months after being recalled as tensions rose between Moscow and Washington, according to a tweet from the Russian Embassy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed at their summit in Geneva last week on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Fiona Hill: Summit with Biden was 'a very important' symbolic win for Putin

Fiona Hill said on Sunday that last week's summit with President Biden was a "very important win" For Russian President Vladimir Putin in terms of symbolism. Host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" asked Hill, a former National Security Council official for Russian and European affairs who served under former President Trump , if she thought that Putin had gotten more out of the meeting than Biden.
POTUSNew York Post

White House preparing new Russia sanctions over Alexei Navalny poisoning

The Biden administration is moving to impose a new slate of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced Sunday. “We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case,” said Sullivan during an appearance on CNN’s “State...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Putin summit – what Russian leader's Soviet-KGB mindset means for relations with US

After President Biden’s face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva last week, I couldn’t help but think of my trip to Russia in 1993. I was on a congressional delegation visiting Moscow when Boris Yeltsin was president and the West had great hopes for a more open, democratic Russia. I went to see the then-vice president, who was an air force general, in his office. One entire wall of the room was a map of the Soviet Union.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russian envoy to U.S. returns to Washington with optimistic mindset -RIA

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, was in an optimistic mood ahead of his return to Washington on Sunday, expecting meetings scheduled with U.S. colleagues next week to be constructive, the RIA news agency reported. President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

AP FACT CHECK: Putin's Twisted Tale on Rival; Biden GOP Jab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted his imprisoned political rival for leaving Russia without legal permission, omitting the vital detail that the departure was, literally, an unconscious decision: Alexei Navalny was in a coma. After meeting President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin also weighed in on U.S. affairs...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Putin names Lavrov, Shoigu to United Russia elections list

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said his foreign minister and his defense minister will head the candidates’ list for the dominant United Russia party in September’s parliamentary election. By placing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the list, Putin aims to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Biden the statesman

If anyone thought that 36 years in the Senate, chairing the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees and eight years as vice president was not more than enough preparation for a president, especially regarding national security, that notion was shattered this week. Even honest conservative critics should give some credit to President Biden for a successful trip to Cornwall, Brussels and Geneva.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's summit with Putin is a good start

On Wednesday in Geneva, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed their first summit was “constructive” and should lead to more stable relations between the U.S. and Russia. The issue of Ukraine, however, holds the most promise for creating that stability — or for undermining it. In short, getting Ukraine...
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

For Biden, confronting Putin may have been easier than dealing with Republicans back in Washington

(CNN) — With confidence and elan, President Joe Biden rallied allies abroad last week around the viability of 21st century democracy. Proving it here at home will be harder. Members of the transatlantic coalition -- at meetings of the Group of Seven, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union -- expressed exuberant relief during the new president's first overseas trip. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had undermined their shared objectives while showing subservience to the Russian autocrat Biden confronted on his last stop.