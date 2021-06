Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison leads WAGs in England shirts at Croatia match (Image: INSTAGRAM) Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.