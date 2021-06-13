Cancel
Police question ex-NFL player Kevin Ware over girlfriend’s disappearance – WhatNew2Day

By Johanson Hills
trends1news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas authorities say they plan to question ex-NFL player Kevin Ware about his girlfriend’s disappearance after he was arrested Friday for violating a bail supervision order. US Marshals took Ware, 40, into custody in a shopping center parking lot after he failed to report unrelated drug and firearms surveillance. They...

trends1news.com
NFLmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing has been arrested in Spring

An ex-NFL player was arrested at FM 2920 and I-45 in Spring Friday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Kevin Ware Jr., who was wanted for bond violations in Montgomery County after he failed to show up in court to answer charges from his April arrest by Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables. The video above is from a previous reporting from June 10. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Ware failed to show up for his bond supervision hearings in April and May. They say he was known to be in possession of a controlled substance in May and known to be in possession of a firearm in both April and May. Meanwhile, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are still searching for his girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. “She’s a beautiful, beautiful person inside and out and we’re really worried about her,” said Eric Zuleger, a longtime friend of Pomaski’s. The 29-year-old has been missing since the end of April. Ware, a convicted felon, was arrested on April 19 for drug and weapon charges in Montgomery County. He got out on a $23,000 bond and reportedly, days later, during a get-together at his Klein-area home, witnesses reported a violent fight between the couple. She disappeared and Ware stopped showing up for court appearances. In a previous interview, Zuleger told ABC13 before her disappearance, Pomaski made an outcry for help saying, “She was in danger, and she was in trouble. There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous.” Ware has not been named a suspect in Pomaski’s disappearance, but Harris County investigators said he is a person of interest along with several other witnesses who have also not come forward. If you know anything about the disappearance of Pomaski, you’re being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
NFLPosted by
Daily News

Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. arrested on bond violations, girlfriend still missing after almost two months

Kevin Ware Jr., a former NFL tight end whose girlfriend has been missing since April, was arrested Friday for skipping bond supervision hearings. Ware, 40, was taken into custody outside a Houston strip mall after missing hearings in April and May, according to ABC 13; he was arrested on April 19 for drug and weapon charges and released on bail. Six days later, Ware and 29-year-old girlfriend ...
NFLPosted by
Law & Crime

Ex-NFL Player, Who Allegedly Did Not Cooperate in Search for Missing Girlfriend, Arrested on Bond-Related Charges

A former NFL tight end linked to the disappearance of a missing woman was arrested for no-showing bond supervision hearings in April and May, according to a ABC 13 report on Friday. Kevin Ware Jr., 40, has been described as a person of interest in the search for Taylor Pomaski, 29, but he allegedly has not cooperated in that matter. Law enforcement wants to talk to him about the case, according to those officials in a Click 2 Houston article.
