Montana State

Montana – Day 9

By Laura
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early start today a we’re leaving to visit the Garrett ghost town at nine. That means Sunday huckleberry pancakes for breakfast at the ranch before we head out. Warmer weather and blue skies set the tone for our Saturday. Kayla and Jason have a good, solid riding lesson—time to practice working with a horse, getting to know a mount. Kayla’s equine partner is a bit stubborn, but she convinces him she’s the boss. Jason draws a sweetheart, a people pleasure who enjoys a good petting.

Montana Statebringfido.com

BringFido's Ruff Guide to Montana

Thinking of gallivanting with your Goldendoodle on a trip to Montana? If so, he’s one lucky dog. The editors at BringFido have dedicated themselves to digging up the dog-friendliest things to do in Big Sky Country, as well as the rest of the U.S. And we've assembled it all in the 2021 edition of our book, Ruff Guide to the United States.
Montana Stateagriculture-xprt.com

Montana ISOBUS pneumatic seeder

The Montana pneumatic seed drill is highly appreciated both for its versatility of use and for the high degree of customization. Available in TL mechanical version and in VRT electric version, both can be equipped with the ISOBUS system. It will therefore be possible to communicate the electronic control system...
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Free Fishing in Montana for 2021 Father’s Day Weekend

Nothing says "father's day" like fishing. The Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks understand that father's day is all about spending time with Dad. That is why they are allowing anyone who wants to fish in Montana, to do so without a license. That's right, you and your "ol'man" can partake in the traditional father's day past time of attempting to catch a fish....FOR FREE!
LifestylePosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

NE Montana Treasure Trail, How’d It Go?

Last week we told you about the Northeast Montana Treasure Trail- 50 miles of garage sales stretching from Plentywood to Culbertson, Montana. A good road trip combined with some garage sales, I'd imagine folks would travel for this one. Yes they did. I got an update from Diane Spokli in...
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Star Party at Pompeys Pillar, Montana

There's a scheduled Star Party Friday night east of Billings at Pompeys Pillar National Monument (photo above). It will be the night of the first quarter Moon and will include presentations on how to take photos of the night sky, preserving dark skies in Montana and information about bats. It's free and you're encouraged to bring a flashlight (red light is preferable). It's along the Yellowstone River, so bring insect repellent and a folding chair or blanket. The evening will start at 7:30 p.m. and wrap up about 11:30 p.m.
Montana StateSheridan Media

Montana fires ahead of weather shift

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s firefighting aircraft have returned to duty as fire officials sought even more personnel and aircraft ahead of a shift in the weather that could stir up a large fire on the Wyoming border. Critical fire weather conditions are predicted in southern Montana and northern Wyoming through Saturday evening. A helicopter crash earlier this week grounded the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s fleet as major wildfires broke. State and government data show almost 55 square miles have burned in Montana so far in 2021. The vast majority burned in human-caused fires.
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

5 Great Father’s Day Gifts Perfect for Your Montana Dad

Father's Day is next Sunday, June 20. If you want to get your dad a gift that he'll love and enjoy, we're here to help. It may be hard to think of a great Father's Day gift that is meaningful. You want to make sure to get something that your dad will actually use instead of something that will end up gathering dust on a shelf.
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: Rivers are Montana's lifeblood

An open letter to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, and Gov. Greg Gianforte:. Montana businesses urge you to reintroduce and pass the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act to safeguard Montana’s future. Clean water and free-flowing streams ensure the future of Montana’s communities, our robust...
Montana Statebigskybusinessjournal.com

Montana Unemployment Continues to Drop

Montana’s unemployment rate declined from 3.8% in March to 3.7% in April. The unemployment rate for the U.S. was 6.1% for the month. “Montana’s economic recovery depends on getting Montanans back to work into good-paying jobs, allowing our businesses to fill open jobs and meet their growing customer demand,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By ending the pandemic-related federal unemployment bonus that discourages work and by launching a return-to-work bonus, more Montanans will reenter the workforce, and Montana’s economy will continue to rebound.”
Montana StatePosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Most Beautiful County In Montana Is Breathtaking

Honestly, this would be the perfect place to retire and just enjoy the gorgeous beauty of Montana because this defines it. Love Exploring came out with a list of the Most Beautiful County in Every State and I simply had to know what they chose for Montana. Montana is covered in natural beauty from here in Gallatin County, Park County, and even Lake County. The county they picked as the best is pretty darn special and I would have to agree.
Montana StateIndependent Record

Sustaining the humanities in Montana communities

When my sisters and I were little girls in the '70s, my mother often brought us from our family’s home in Crane to the library in Sidney for “story hour.” My siblings and I have fond memories of exploring the stacks at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library and of summer workshops at the community’s cultural center. Family outings and school field trips always included stops at museums and historical sites throughout the eastern outposts of the state.
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

Montana preps for ‘severe’ fire season

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/10/21. On June 9, Gov. Greg Gianforte received the 2021 Fire Season Briefing from state and federal agency administrators and fire management officers. Officials say that due to extreme drought conditions, Montana is on track for an above-average fire season, particularly in July and August. Gianforte assured the public in a press briefing that hundreds of firefighters, wildland crews and volunteer firefighters, including officials from state and federal governments, as well as the Montana National Guard, are prepared to respond should a fire occur in the state, and he stressed the importance of properly managing forests in the meantime.
Montana StatePosted by
KBZK News

ARPA pours millions of dollars into Montana

What do you think your city or town would do with over a million dollars? Well, let’s ask Belgrade. “One area that we might do first is to put the money into another water well. The city’s growing, and some wells are getting older. It’s about a million dollars,” said Belgrade Mayor Russell Nelson.
Lifestylekendieveryday.com

Beach Ombre

This post was supposed to go yesterday, Friday, but apparently my brain is on beach time and I completely forgot to schedule it. SO a Saturday post it is! If you follow me on IG, you know that we drove to 30A this week and if you don’t follow me on IG, why not? We have lots of fun over there. I packed up my parents, three year old, husband and hauled everyone to the beach. It’s the first time I’ve ever driven for that extended period of time (14 hours) and I’ve come to the conclusion I’m not a long road trip kind of person. It wasn’t terrible by any means, in fact we had a great driver who made really good time (it me), but preference-wise give me a busy airport over a busy interstate any day. What about you? Do you love a good car trip or would you rather fly? I think I’m Team Fly from now on.
Montana StatePosted by
97.1 KISS FM

AREA 406 – Giant EDM Festival Coming to Montana

After over a year of no live entertainment, or gatherings, we are finally emerging out of our holes. As we squint from the bright light of the sun, we begin to remember the "before times." The days when we gathered in huge crowds and danced to music with friends. Those days are slowly coming back. As yet another huge music event is planned for this summer here in Montana.
PoliticsMissoulian

Opinion: Montana Wilderness Association embarks on new era as Wild Montana

Since 1958, the year Montana Wilderness Association was founded, innovation and tenacity have stood as the hallmarks of our organization. These hallmarks have sustained our work for 63 years and enabled us to do what our organization is meant to do — keep Montana wild. Innovation requires the courage to...