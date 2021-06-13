Montana – Day 9

This post was supposed to go yesterday, Friday, but apparently my brain is on beach time and I completely forgot to schedule it. SO a Saturday post it is! If you follow me on IG, you know that we drove to 30A this week and if you don’t follow me on IG, why not? We have lots of fun over there. I packed up my parents, three year old, husband and hauled everyone to the beach. It’s the first time I’ve ever driven for that extended period of time (14 hours) and I’ve come to the conclusion I’m not a long road trip kind of person. It wasn’t terrible by any means, in fact we had a great driver who made really good time (it me), but preference-wise give me a busy airport over a busy interstate any day. What about you? Do you love a good car trip or would you rather fly? I think I’m Team Fly from now on.