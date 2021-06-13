Baltimore food personality becomes Netflix star on new show

Wish Dragon, out now on Netflix, takes a cue from Aladdin, in that the story centers around a young man who happens upon a magical, wish-granting being which he plans to use to get the woman he loves to notice him. In the case of Wish Dragon, the setting is Shanghai, and the young boy is Din (Jimmy Wong), a poor student who wishes to be reunited with his childhood friend, Li Na (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who moved away years before and is now a famous celebrity. Din has a chance encounter delivering soup dumplings to a mysterious man (Ronnie Chieng) who pays for his order by giving Din a teapot instead of money. Din later discovers that a wish dragon, voiced by John Cho, resides inside and must grant Din three wishes so that he can finally earn his liberation from the teapot. The only trouble is that there’s a group of small-time gangsters who are also on the hunt for the teapot, too, and they know Din has it.