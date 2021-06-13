Cancel
Astronomy

Searching for City Lights on Other Planets

By Avi Loeb
Scientific American
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a decade ago, I attended a conference inaugurating the campus of New York University in Abu Dhabi along with a colleague from Princeton University, Ed Turner. The conference included a tour through the neighborhood, during which the local guide bragged that their city lights can be seen all the way from the moon. Ed and I looked at each other and wondered: from how far away could the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) detect city lights?

www.scientificamerican.com
