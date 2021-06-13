Searching for City Lights on Other Planets

The Sun is one of the big reasons why we’re all here today. Without it, life likely wouldn’t have taken root on Earth — or, at the very least, the type of life that covers our planet today simply wouldn’t have been possible. That said, there’s still a lot we don’t know about our star and, more importantly, the threats that it may pose when it starts to throw its tantrums. Now, a very interesting stellar explosion has given researchers a glimpse at the underlying mechanisms that power the Sun’s frequent eruptions. Stellar outbursts are common. These events present themselves as...