The heat ramps up across Colorado

DENVER —

Temperatures were in the low to mid-90s Sunday afternoon in Denver- that's around 10-15 degrees above average.

Scattered thunderstorms affected the metro area late Sunday afternoon with hail, high winds, and heavy rain. Most of the rest of the Front Range was dry and breezy.

Skies clear tonight over Colorado, then the heat really builds this coming week.

It is a good thing our spring has been so wet over the eastern half of the state — drought conditions have pretty much ended for now. Western Colorado has not been as lucky and remains very dry. We are expecting dangerous fire conditions for western Colorado into next week.

It is going to get even hotter this coming week, with dry weather expected. Monday through Thursday, highs in Denver will soar to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees each afternoon. By the end of the week, high 80s to low 90s return.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is about 10.5 inches — and that's a little over 4 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado. Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.