Frank Wolf, CSO and Co-founder of Staffbase. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it obvious that more than ever, companies need to communicate clearly and effectively with their employees. The pandemic forced organizations to react quickly and decisively to the challenge of sharing critical information with employees who, in many cases, became off-site workers overnight. As a result, a workforce that suddenly shifted to remote has come to rely on digital communication tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, which saw significant, rapid growth; Teams in particular expanded by more than 100 million daily active users between the start of the pandemic and April 2021.

