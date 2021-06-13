7 Ugly Relationship Truths You’ll Probably Learn the Hard Way
Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned about love over the years were also the toughest to swallow at first. A lot of young people seem to know exactly what they want out of life at an extremely young age. Unfortunately, I was not one of those people. I had no clue what I wanted to do for a living, where I saw myself settling one day, or what my actual values were. But, I did know I desperately wanted to fall in love and have the type of relationship people wrote poems and songs about.psiloveyou.xyz