iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand charges two devices at the same time

Charge Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories with the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand. Most impressively, it lets you charge 2 devices simultaneously. And, with its Dual Qi Wireless Fast-Charging technology, you can charge both iPhones at 7.5 W and Androids at 10 W. Otherwise, you can use this Qi-enabled charging stand to power up other Qi-enabled devices like headphones and smartwatches. What’s more, its 65º tilt lets you view your smartphone in landscape or portrait mode while it charges. And you’ll love the fabric-wrapped stand. It keeps your phone secure and adds a warm, cozy look to this desk gadget. Moreover, the stand portion includes 2 coils that charge at 10 W, and the charging pad boasts 1 coil that charges at 10 W. Finally, the subtle design looks great in your office or living area.