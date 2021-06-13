Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand charges two devices at the same time

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charge Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories with the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand. Most impressively, it lets you charge 2 devices simultaneously. And, with its Dual Qi Wireless Fast-Charging technology, you can charge both iPhones at 7.5 W and Androids at 10 W. Otherwise, you can use this Qi-enabled charging stand to power up other Qi-enabled devices like headphones and smartwatches. What’s more, its 65º tilt lets you view your smartphone in landscape or portrait mode while it charges. And you’ll love the fabric-wrapped stand. It keeps your phone secure and adds a warm, cozy look to this desk gadget. Moreover, the stand portion includes 2 coils that charge at 10 W, and the charging pad boasts 1 coil that charges at 10 W. Finally, the subtle design looks great in your office or living area.

thegadgetflow.com
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
197
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Ion#Smartphones#The Stand#Iottie Ion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsccjdigital.com

Tech update: Ossia brings wireless charging to trailer trackers

Technology news briefs and updates for the week of June 6, 2021:. Ossia and Xirgo develop trailer trackers that charge wirelessly. Ossia, creator of an over-the-air charging technology, Cota Real Wireless Power, has developed a new Cota-powered Trailer Tracking Yard Management Solution in partnership with IoT device supplier Xirgo Technologies.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

This 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Stand Organizes Your Workspace

As an entrepreneur juggling many different things at once, it's easy for your surroundings to become cluttered. With so many documents and devices to manage, who can really blame you? But they say an organized desk is an organized mind, so it may be time to start reducing some of that clutter. One impactful way to do that is with the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand.
Electronicsmactech.com

Mophie announces snap line of MagSafe compatible wireless charging accessories

Mophie has announced a new suite of wireless charging accessories. The mophie snap product line is an ecosystem of accessories designed to. be compatible with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models. The accessories also deliver the same magnetic mounting and wireless charging experience to any Qi-enabled smartphone, including Samsung, Google Pixel,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pixel 6 Pixel Stand might come with fans and faster charging

Wireless charging may seem magical, but it doesn’t come without its drawbacks. In addition to near-perfect placement, it also can’t compete with wired charging speeds. Faster wireless charging requires greater power output which, in turn, produces more heat than your typical wired charger. Safeguards need to be in place to support faster wireless charging and, if this latest discovery comes to pass soon, the Pixel 6 will be accompanied by a faster Pixel Stand wireless charger that has exactly that.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Native Union Rise Dock MagSafe Charging Stand

Native Union Rise Dock MagSafe charging stand works with Apple MagSafe charger and elevates your desktop setup with the sleek design. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The Rise Dock is a beautifully designed MagSafe charging dock that measures 4.94 x 2.64 x 3.58 inches and weighs 0.97...
Electronicswoot.com

Apple AirPods 2 Wireless Charging Case

“Batteries are tested to function at minimum 85% capacity.”. Please share how it was possible to arrive at this 85% capacity promise?. The iPhone has a “Battery Health” function, but I didn’t think either AirPods or iPads (oddly) had that function in iOS. PhillipRussell June 10, 2021, 2:23pm #4. $109...
Shelburne, VTnhbr.com

Wireless charging company targets medical device industry

The wireless charging startup Resonant Link, a company spun out of Dartmouth and based in Shelburne, Vt., is applying its technology to the medical industry. The firm’s wireless chargers are now available to support implantable devices, including pacemakers, neurostimulators, and ventricular assist devices for what it says will be faster recharging, deeper implant depths, simpler alignment for patients and smaller implants, with the goal of eliminating the need for surgeries to replace dead batteries.
BusinessApple Insider

Irish NPE leverages LG wireless charging patents against Apple

Apple is once again in the crosshairs of a non-practicing entity, with a new lawsuit lodged leveraging wireless charging patents developed by Korean tech giant LG. Scramoge Technology, which is based in Dublin, filed suit against Apple in the patent holder-friendly U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Monday, claiming iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods infringe on a batch of patents acquired from LG.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google’s Pixel 6 may sport faster wireless charging with a new Pixel Stand

With the Google Pixel 6 series likely launching this fall, we’re on the lookout for any details about the product. One thing we’ve speculated about in the past is whether or not Google plans to launch a new Pixel Stand alongside the Pixel 6. Today, a new report has cropped up with even more evidence suggesting that Google is working on a new Pixel Stand.
ElectronicsIKEA Hackers

Multiple device charging station: You won’t need any other

I was fed up having all devices cluttering around to charge all the time with different cables and connectors. So I needed a solid sort of rack to create a multiple device charging station. And I found the IKEA KVISSLE letter tray to be right for this purpose. What’s best...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi’s new smartwatch with Qi wireless charging could be in works

Xiaomi offers several smartwatch options for buyers in China. All the Mi watches available so far can be charged using a magnetic dock charging. Fresh information reveals that the company could be working on a new smartwatch that carries support for wireless charging. The below-shown photo shared by Digital Chat...
Technologyastrotechz.com

2022 iPad Pro to come with wireless charging and glass back

The latest iPad Pros released by Apple this year is powered by its M1 chip. Well, this is definitely not the only update the tech giant has in store for us this year for its high-end tablets. A new report in Bloomberg claims that Apple will equip the next version of the iPad Pro with wireless charging. Though this project is a current work in progress. According to the reports, the aluminium found on the rear of every previous iPad will be replaced by a glass back for the new models. This switch to glass back is done to make the wireless charging for the iPad Pro achievable.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the Best Qi Wireless Chargers: Anker PowerWave 15 Pad, Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, and more!

Wireless chargers are very convenient to charge your phone without fiddling with a cable. They’re not the fastest way to charge, not the most efficient, but they get the job done. As the smartphone and accessory market has largely adopted the Qi wireless charging standard, it has also become easier to buy a wireless charger these days. You don’t have worry about a particular charger not being supported by your phone. As long as both your phone and the charger are Qi-compatible and aren’t locked into some proprietary standard, you’re good to go.
Electronicstechinvestornews.com

Charge Fast MagSafe Power Pack Air for iPhone 12 offers 10W wireless charging

It’s been over half a year since Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 lineup with MagSafe but the company still hasn’t launched a magnetic portable battery or new version of its Smart Battery Case. Beating Apple to market, the Charge Fast MagSafe Power Pack Air makes it seamless to juice up your iPhone 12 at 10W speeds. Read on for more details and get a $10 discount with code “MY10” at checkout.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Android 12 Beta points towards a new Pixel Stand Qi charger

Wireless charging had a rough start to life, with the technology only really gaining mainstream acceptance after some fruit company started including it in their eco-system lock-in devices. Now Qi charging is the dominant standard and various fast wireless charging options have been rolling out. 9to5 Google did some code...
Electronicsvoticle.com

Does wireless charging degrade your battery faster

Wireless charging has existed for quite a while, but it's taken some time to catch on for mobiles. There have been some definite constraints when it entered the scene, but issues such as the need for exact positioning or exceptionally slow charging rates have melted off as the technology has improved.