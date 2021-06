Hey everyone! We’re about to show you some super cool hacks and crafts that will make your lives easier! The first one is a valuable gadget for women travelers. If you can’t find a restroom, use this gadget without leaving your car! For those of you who love the POP IT trend, we shared a fun chocolate hack. Get your pop it phone case, put some candies in the holes, fill the case with chocolate, and let it dry. There is another clever gadget — glasses that you can use with your laptop or other digital devices. If you mainly sit during the day and don’t get any physical activity, your neck and lower back probably hurt a lot. To minimize these feelings, you need to relax sometimes. It’s better to lay on a bed and let your neck stretch. Use these glasses instead of a TV or a laptop. Another popular gadget that will always come in handy is a smart suitcase. All you need is to connect it to your smartphone or watch using the Bluetooth option. That’s all! Now you don’t need to carry heavy luggage anymore :)