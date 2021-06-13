Cancel
Akron, OH

CURVE SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER WITH AKRON AS CRUZ LAUNCHES MONSTER BLAST

CURVE, PA – For the second night in a row, Oneil Cruz hit a towering home run toward The Skyliner roller coaster beyond the right field wall as the Curve earned a split in the doubleheader with the RubberDucks on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Akron took the opener, 4-3, before Altoona rallied for the win in game two, 3-2. Cruz's solo shot in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie and moved into the top three in the Double-A Northeast League with his eighth homer of the season. In the series with Akron, Cruz has seven hits in 16 at-bats (.438) with a double, three home runs and six runs batted in.

